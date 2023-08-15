Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with Luna drone system this year, company confirms ￼

German defense group Rheinmetall has confirmed its plans to supply Ukraine with a next-generation LUNA-NG air-supported short-range reconnaissance system.

The system should be ready for delivery in 2023 to enhance the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military through advanced technology, says the arms manufacturer company.

Rheinmetall describes its LUNA NG as “the last word in unmanned air-supported reconnaissance.” According to the company, the system can detect, classify and recognize objects in real time.

The unmanned aerial system comprises a ground control station and several unmanned aerial vehicles. It also includes the launch catapult, optional net equipment for catching the drones when they land, and equipment for rapid repair.

LUNA NG drones are capable of remaining aloft for over twelve hours.

“Moreover, when fitted with optional StaCom equipment, they have a datalink range of up to 300 kilometers. It has a reconnaissance capability of several hundred kilometers with sufficient time over the mission area,” says the company.

The system was ordered by the German government as part of an extensive military aid package in 2023.