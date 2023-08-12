Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian shelling attacks injure two civilians in Kherson Oblast￼

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injured two civilian men, according to local authorities.
byYuri Zoria
12/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Two local civilian men got injuries from the Russian army’s fire attacks in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, who reported it on Telegram on 12 August.

“The invaders continue to terrorize Kherson Oblast. The shelling has been ongoing since morning. Two people have already been injured. A shell hit a residential building in Poniativka. A 70-year-old man suffered numerous injuries,” he wrote.

Additionally, a munition dropped from a drone in Odradokamianka hit a local household, seriously injuring a 72-year-old man.

The official says both victims have been hospitalized and the medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts