Russian shelling attacks injure two civilians in Kherson Oblast￼

Two local civilian men got injuries from the Russian army’s fire attacks in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, who reported it on Telegram on 12 August.

“The invaders continue to terrorize Kherson Oblast. The shelling has been ongoing since morning. Two people have already been injured. A shell hit a residential building in Poniativka. A 70-year-old man suffered numerous injuries,” he wrote.

Additionally, a munition dropped from a drone in Odradokamianka hit a local household, seriously injuring a 72-year-old man.

The official says both victims have been hospitalized and the medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.

