Ukraine to support Slovenia in the aftermath of devastating floods￼

On 10 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on providing help to Slovenia hit by severe floods described by PM Robert Golob as the country’s worst natural disaster of this kind, according to Euronews.

“Ukraine provides humanitarian aid to Slovenia in response to severe floods. I signed a relevant decree yesterday. We help our friends even as we fight a war at home. Solidarity works both ways,” the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter.

Ukraine provides humanitarian aid to Slovenia in response to severe floods. I signed a relevant decree yesterday. We help our friends even as we fight a war at home. Solidarity works both ways. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 11, 2023

On 11 August, Ukrainian rescuers departed to Slovenia to clean up the aftermath of flooding in the country, said Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

“Ukrainian rescuers have departed to Slovenia to help their colleagues. The country has suffered from floods and it needs support. According to the decree of the president of Ukraine and the instruction of the Ukrainian government, a flooding response team was formed and sent to participate in the liquidation operations in the northeast of the Republic of Slovenia,” he informed.

The minister said that the rescue team includes more than 50 specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine which is supplied with 20 units of special equipment.

Ukrainian rescuers have “necessary, and sometimes even unprecedented, experience that will help to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible,” Klymenko emphasized.