Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine to support Slovenia in the aftermath of devastating floods￼

byOlena Mukhina
11/08/2023
1 minute read
Kakhovka dam destruction
Ukrainian rescuers evacuate civilians and pets in the Kherson Oblast following the Kakhovka dam destruction. Credit: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 10 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on providing help to Slovenia hit by severe floods described by PM Robert Golob as the country’s worst natural disaster of this kind, according to Euronews.

“Ukraine provides humanitarian aid to Slovenia in response to severe floods. I signed a relevant decree yesterday. We help our friends even as we fight a war at home. Solidarity works both ways,” the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter.

On 11 August, Ukrainian rescuers departed to Slovenia to clean up the aftermath of flooding in the country, said Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

“Ukrainian rescuers have departed to Slovenia to help their colleagues. The country has suffered from floods and it needs support. According to the decree of the president of Ukraine and the instruction of the Ukrainian government, a flooding response team was formed and sent to participate in the liquidation operations in the northeast of the Republic of Slovenia,” he informed.

The minister said that the rescue team includes more than 50 specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine which is supplied with 20 units of special equipment.

Ukrainian rescuers have “necessary, and sometimes even unprecedented, experience that will help to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible,” Klymenko emphasized.

 

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts