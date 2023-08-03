Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

EU extends sanctions on Belarus weapons and ammunition exports

byBohdan Ben
03/08/2023
Belarus offensive
Belarusian soldiers. Photo: Telegram BelTA
The European Commission commends the Council’s decision to adopt further targeted restrictive measures in response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and Belarus’s involvement in the aggression.

The extended sanctions include a ban on exporting highly sensitive goods and technologies to Belarus, contributing to its military and technological advancement. Additionally, an export ban on firearms, ammunition, and goods and technology suitable for aviation and space industry use has been imposed. These changes align the Belarus sanctions with the Russia sanctions regime.

The new measures aim to align EU sanctions on Russia and Belarus closely, preventing circumvention of Russian sanctions through Belarus.

Read more:

