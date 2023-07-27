Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Italy recognizes Ukraine’s Holodomor famine as genocide￼

byIryna Voichuk
27/07/2023
1 minute read
A statue of a small girl holding wheat spikelets stands near the Holodomor Museum in Kyiv. Photo: holodomormuseum.org.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Italy has joined the ranks of more than 20 countries that recognize the Holodomor, the mass famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s, as genocide.

On 26 July, the Italian Senate voted to recognize the Holodomor famine of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The resolution on recognizing the Holodomor as genocide was supported by 130 members of the Italian Senate; none voted against it, and four abstained from voting.

The Italian senators noted that in 1932-1933, the USSR, led by Joseph Stalin, “deliberately provoked a famine that caused millions of deaths, mostly of peasants and small landowners,” among the civilian population of Ukraine.

“The memory of the Holodomor and Soviet crimes against the Ukrainian people is gaining even greater importance today amid the Russian invasion and a new attempt to erase Ukrainian national identity,” the resolution states.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised the Italian lawmakers for the adoption of the declaration. He expressed his gratitude for honoring the memory of millions of victims of the Holodomor-genocide in Ukraine in the years 1932 and 1933.

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts