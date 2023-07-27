Italy recognizes Ukraine’s Holodomor famine as genocide￼

Italy has joined the ranks of more than 20 countries that recognize the Holodomor, the mass famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s, as genocide.

On 26 July, the Italian Senate voted to recognize the Holodomor famine of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The resolution on recognizing the Holodomor as genocide was supported by 130 members of the Italian Senate; none voted against it, and four abstained from voting.

The Italian senators noted that in 1932-1933, the USSR, led by Joseph Stalin, “deliberately provoked a famine that caused millions of deaths, mostly of peasants and small landowners,” among the civilian population of Ukraine.

“The memory of the Holodomor and Soviet crimes against the Ukrainian people is gaining even greater importance today amid the Russian invasion and a new attempt to erase Ukrainian national identity,” the resolution states.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised the Italian lawmakers for the adoption of the declaration. He expressed his gratitude for honoring the memory of millions of victims of the Holodomor-genocide in Ukraine in the years 1932 and 1933.

I’m grateful to the Italian Senate @SenatoStampa for recognizing the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This important step restores historical justice, honors millions of victims, and warns future generations against the crime of genocide. Grazie mille 🇺🇦🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/SNfkKeYOrv — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 26, 2023

