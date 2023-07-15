Ukrainian Forces make 9-15 km gain southwest of Bakhmut – ISW

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations along the western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast borders, advancing in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts’ direction, ISW reports

As of 14 July, Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the frontline and made gains in some areas, according to the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and Berdiansk (Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area) directions, according to The Ukrainian General Staff. In addition, Ukrainian forces achieved partial success in Bila Hora-Andriivka, going further 9-15 km southwest of Bakhmut.

Besides, Deputy Director of the Ukrainian National Guard’s Main Directorate Mykola Urshalovych mentioned that Ukrainian forces have advanced over 1,700 meters in unspecified places in the Melitopol direction, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

As per ISW’s report, on 14 July Russian forces conducted another series of Shahed drone strikes across Ukraine. Russian forces launched 17 Shahed-131/136 drones and an S-300 missile and targeted Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts, according to Ukrainian General Staff. Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 16 of the launched drones.

Other takeaways from the ISW’s report:

Russia continues efforts likely aimed at keeping high-ranking officers in their positions without needing special exemptions to retirement age limits.

Russian occupation authorities continue efforts to consolidate administrative control of occupied territories by manipulating residence requirements and forcibly passportizing occupied populations.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi acknowledged in the interview for The Washington Post that Ukrainian forces are waging an interdiction campaign against Russian military targets in Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bakhmut, counteroffensive, ISW, Zaporizhzhia Oblast