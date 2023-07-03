Ukraine liberates about 40 km² over past week – Defense Ministry

Situation in Ukraine's south and east as of 3 July 2023, according to Deepstatemap. All the settlement names mentioned in the Defense Ministry's report are marked in red.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says that in the east, Ukrainians continue both defensive and offensive actions.
“We are advancing in the Bakhmut sector while the enemy continues to attack in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka sectors. The enemy is trying to force our troops out of their positions but is receiving a worthy rebuff. Heavy fighting is currently taking place there,” she wrote on Telegram.
Over the past week, the liberated area increased in eastern Ukraine by 9 km² “as a result of the improvement of the operational (tactical) situation and the front line alignment,” according to the Deputy Defense Minister.
Maliar noted a doubling of Russian attacks week-to-week, with 11,753 attacks recorded in the past week compared to 6,457 in the week before last.
Meanwhile, the area liberated in southern Ukraine has reached a total of 158.4 km² since the start of the counteroffensive a month ago, with an additional 28.4 km² reclaimed over the past week, she says.
“In the south, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors, namely, they conducted offensive operations in the directions of Novodarivka, Pryiutne; Novodanylivka, Robotyne; Novosilka, Staromaiorske, and were successful,” Maliar wrote.
