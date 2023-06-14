Ukraine liberates 3 km², advances 200-1,400m in “some directions” in three days – military

On 14 July, at a briefing in the Military Media Center, the representative of the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff, Andrii Kovaliov, said that Ukrainian forces had partial success in their offensive in some directions over the past three days, advancing in some areas from 200 meters to 1.4 kilometers and liberating about 3 square kilometers of territory.
“In the Berdiansk sector, fighting continues in the area of Makarivka village. Fighting is also taking place in the area of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovka villages,” he said.
Read also:
- Russian air sorties rise in southern Ukraine amid increased Ukrainian offensive operations – UK intel
- Frontline report: Ukrainian troops gain ground in the south
- Ukraine liberates Makarivka settlement in Donetsk Oblast
- Zaporizhzhia’s Novodarivka village liberated – Territorial Defense Forces