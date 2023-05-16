Ukraine retook some 20 km² near Bakhmut as Russians advance in city itself – Ukraine MoD

Situation in and around Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, as of 16 May 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says that heavy fighting continues in the area of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, “with varying results.”

Within a few days, Ukrainian forces liberated about 20 square kilometers of the Bakhmut suburbs in the north and south of the city. At the same time, Russians are making some advances in Bakhmut itself, destroying the city with artillery and bringing in units of professional paratroopers, according to her.

“Information on the course of military actions should be considered as part of the entire defense operation and not taken out of context,” Maliar wrote, implying that Ukrainian gains in the area shouldn’t be overestimated while the Russian forces are still making advances.

“I would like to remind you that the enemy has an advantage in terms of numbers of people and weapons. At the same time, thanks to the actions of our military, it has not been able to implement its plans in the Bakhmut sector since last summer,” she says

