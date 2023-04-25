Ukraine rejects Russia’s claim of attacking Crimea’s civilian infrastructure as “deceitful manipulation”

In a commentary to Suspilne TV, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine spokesman Andrii Yusov called the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry about Ukraine’s alleged violation of the humanitarian corridor and attack on the civilian infrastructure of Crimea “a deceitful manipulation by the aggressor state.”

“The recent events in Crimea concerned exclusively military facilities and are in no way related to the grain deal, which includes Ukrainian ports and civilian ports, when it comes to the territory controlled by Ukraine. When it comes to the recently mentioned events in Crimea, we are talking about the occupied territory and military facilities of the occupiers. Ukraine complies with its international obligations, including fulfilling all obligations related to the grain corridor,” he emphasized.

On 24 April, an allegedly Ukrainian naval drone attack targeted Russian warships in the Sevastopol harbor, the home base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry published a statement on Telegram calling the attack on its military facilities “a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime,” and putting out the following ungrounded allegations:

March 23 and April 24 attacks allegedly targeted “the base of the Black Sea Fleet in the city of Sevastopol and the civilian infrastructure of Crimea” (the first mentioned attack actually occurred on 22 March, – Ed.)

“The analysis of the route of movement of Ukrainian unmanned boats showed that they were all launched from the water area of ​​the port of Odesa, designated for the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative.”

“Their deployment was carried out in the area of ​​the humanitarian corridor.”

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Russian propaganda