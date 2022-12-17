Ukraine could receive DPICM ammunition from the US

The Dual-purpose improved conventional munition warhead is designed to burst into sub-munitions at an optimum altitude and distance from the desired target for dense area coverage.

The video showing the work of these cluster munitions has appeared, filmed allegedly on 16 Dec. The soldier counts 17 Russians eliminated in this strike that covered a radius of 150 meters, dropping into many munitions. The video was shared from Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance unit via journalist Yuriy Butusov.