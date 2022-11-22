Russia lost some 400 soldiers, 12 artillery pieces on Nov 21 – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the November 22 morning assessment of the Russian losses by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia lost a total of approximately 85,000 soldiers during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine with some 400 troops eliminated on 21 November alone.

The Russian equipment losses go as follows, according to Ukraine’s General Staff:

  • tanks: 2895 (+3 on Nov 21)
  • APV: 5827 (+5)
  • artillery systems: 1882 (+12)
  • MLRS: 395 (+2)
  • anti-aircraft warfare systems: 209 (+0)
  • aircraft: 278 (+0)
  • helicopters: 261 (+0)
  • operational-tactical level UAVs: 1537 (+0)
  • cruise missiles: 480 (+0)
  • warships/boats: 16 (+0)
  • transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 4393 (+15)
  • special equipment: 161 (+0)

Russia has lost more than 8,000 units of military equipment in Ukraine

“Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bakhmut and Lyman directions,” the Staff wrote.

