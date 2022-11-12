Russia may massively struck Ukraine with missiles during G20 summit

Russian troops may launch massive missile attack on Ukraine during G20 summit, which will take place in Bali on November 15-16, Air Force Speaker Yurii Ihnat on the air of the national telethon, “Army Inform“.

“All the events are approaching, and the summit of the “20”. They really like to hold some kind of provocations around such days,” Ihnat said.

Ihnat noted that although Russia continues to stockpile weapons, including missiles, they have significantly depleted their stockpiles. According to him, the missiles that the Russians had before the large-scale invasion were made by them for years.

