Diplomatic solution to war in Ukraine is currently impossible – German Chancellor

Diplomatic solution to the issue of ending the war in Ukraine is currently impossible, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Nov. 11 during a discussion organized by the RND broadcaster.

“We all want this war to end and for peace to become possible. This is also the theme of all the negotiations I have had with the Russian president so far, and I have not allowed any criticism to deter me from telephone conversations with the Russian president because of certain time intervals are often very long,” Scholz said.

However, according to the German chancellor, Putin’s war prevents any diplomatic rapprochement: “With this murderous war that we are going through now, Putin, first of all, prevented everything that happened before in terms of negotiations.”

Scholz emphasized that he opposes a ceasefire on Russia’s terms.

“First of all, Russia must realize that the idea of ​​a dictatorial peace will not lead to anything and that you cannot simply walk around the territory with a felt-tip pen and say that it is now mine. Therefore, there will be no dictatorial peace, there must be a different understanding,” he said.