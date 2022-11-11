There will be no freezing of the war, we are not cold room – Secretary of National Security and Defense Council

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine does not plan to “freeze” the war after the de-occupation of Kherson.

“We cannot freeze anything. We are not a cold store. We have to free our territories regardless of the weather, regardless of the season. We cannot miss a single stop, because our people are there, we see how they suffer,” Danilov said. The president’s task is to liberate all our territories from terrorists and occupiers.”