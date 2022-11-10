Russian troops destroyed infrastructure of Kherson before retreating from the city – media

Before withdrawal from Kherson, Russian soldiers blew up an energy facility and TV center next to the local TV tower of the city, Most reported.

In addition, The Institute of Mass Information informed that Russian troops blew up cell towers in the city. According to local residents, Kherson was left without electricity.

Earlier, Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the presidential administration, said that Russia “wants to turn Kherson into a “city of death.”