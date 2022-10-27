Four polish towns have witnessed simultaneously the dismantling of monuments dedicated to the Red Army for the first time in history, on 27 October 2022, at 9 am.

All four the “Gratitude to the Red Army” monuments were built in 1945, in Glubczyce and Byczyna (Opole region), Bobolice (West Pomerania region) and Staszow (Świętokrzyskie region)Polish Institute of National Remembrance said.



