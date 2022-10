Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for sanctions against Iran over the supply of drones to Russia.

If Iran walks like a duck, talks like a duck and admits to supplying drones to the biggest duck in the world then I think we have enough evidence to say that Iran is a duck. Let's sanction the duck out of them. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) October 18, 2022

The US is set to tighten sanctions on Iran for missile sales to Russia, Politico reported.