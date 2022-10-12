Zelenskyy thanked soldier who shot down two Russian missiles using Stinger MANPADS, all rescue and energy workers

In the morning of 11 October, in the second wave of missile attacks on Ukraine, Russia launched 28 missiles, of which 20 were shot down. It also launched more than 15 drones, almost all of them Iranian combat drones. Most were shot down, Zelenskyy said during his evening speech.

He thanked “all our warriors of the Air Forces, Ground Forces and Intelligence involved in defense against these Russian strikes!”

President Zelenskyy specially thanked soldier Dmytro Shumskyi (anti-aircraft missile platoon of the 57th separate radio engineering battalion, Chernihiv direction) who shot down two Russian missiles using Stinger MANPADS on 10 October.

President also thanked all rescuers and energy workers who are repairing the consequences of Russian missile strikes.

“More than a thousand employees of the State Emergency Service, who immediately arrived on calls and began neutralizing the consequences of terrorist attacks, President said. “At the suggestion of the Minister of Internal Affairs, I would like to especially note the selfless and determined actions of senior ensign Borys Shapovalov, commander of the department in the Zaporizhzhia region; sergeant Oleksandr Smiyan, firefighter-rescuer, Zaporizhzhia region; ensign Yuriy Lozynskyi and junior sergeant Oleksiy Biletskyi, respirator workers of the mining and rescue department, Kyiv city. I am grateful to all the doctors who helped the wounded and injured! I am grateful to all energy workers and utility workers for their high-quality response and quick work.”