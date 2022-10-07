Russia loses some 350 troops, 31 artillery pieces, 17 tanks, 29 armored vehicles on Oct 6 – Ukraine’s GenStaff

According to this morning’s assessment of the Russian losses by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia lost a total of 61,680 troops during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine with some 350 Russian soldiers eliminated yesterday.

tanks: 2,466 (+17 on Oct 6)

armored fighting vehicles: 5,093 (+29)

artillery systems: 1455 (+31)

MLRS: 344 (+0)

anti-aircraft warfare systems: 177 (+0)

aircraft: 266 (+0)

helicopters: 233 (+1)

operational-tactical level UAVs: 1,067 (+20)

cruise missiles: 246 (+0),

warships/boats: 15 (+0)

transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 3,862 (+8)

special equipment: 135 (+1)

“[The] Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih directions,” the Staff noted.

Earlier the General Staff reported that Russia has lost 21 drones yesterday, the current figure of 20 lost Russian UAVs is either rounded off or updated.