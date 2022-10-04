One more Russian torture chamber with ripped out dentures was found in liberated village

One more Russian torture chamber was found in Pisky Radivski village in Kharkiv Oblast. A box with ripped out dentures, wires & ropes, a dildo, and a letter with an interview from one of the prisoners was found, head of Kharkiv Police Investigation Department Serhiy Bolvinov said.

Near the torture chamber, Russians also tortured people by burying them alive and putting a burning rug into a gas mask. Locals constantly heard screams from that area. Police know who was tortured.