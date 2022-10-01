Ukraine’s MFA calls on allies to isolate Russia from civilized world

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks to isolate Russia and its leadership from the civilized world, MFA’s statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement in response to Russia’s attempt to annex Ukrainian territories, in which it offered partner states options for responding to the illegal actions of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers partners to take decisive and urgent actions to protect the international legal order: to speed up the provision of all necessary military, economic and financial assistance to Ukraine, as well as to introduce additional tough sanctions against Russia.

“[Russia] shouldn’t have place in international organizations and on international platforms,” ​​Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Ukraine insists on the need to legally and politically “recognize Russia for what it is: a terrorist state.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also calls on every state to support the initiative to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, initiated by the Ukrainian side in order to bring Russia’s top military and political leadership to account for the criminal war against Ukraine.

“Ukraine and the world will never recognize Russian attempts to establish control over Ukrainian land and will not agree to illegal Russian ultimatums. By exercising its legitimate right to self-defense, Ukraine will continue to liberate the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, restoring its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, freeing its people from occupation, defending its right to exist as a state and a nation. Ukraine will ensure that the Kremlin is held accountable for all crimes committed,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.