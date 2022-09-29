Three wounded marines hid in Russia-occupied area for 6 months. Defense Ministry helped them return

Three Ukrainian marines, who were hiding in the area of Russian occupation for 6 months, were able to return to the territory controlled by Ukraine, Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense said.

In March, during the hostilities, two military men and one woman were wounded, as a result of which their group could not independently return to the controlled territory. All three were forced to hide in the occupation zone.

It is noted that they were able to hold out for six months thanks to the patriotism of the local residents, who provided the soldiers with medicine and food.

For the return of our defenders, operational units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the SDF, NABU, and the National Police conducted an operational evacuation combination, and the Ukrainian marines were able to leave the occupied territory. Currently, all three are in the territory controlled by Ukraine and intend to return to their unit to continue their military service.

