Russian agents detained as they tried to take hostage Odesa volunteer using narcotics

In Odesa, the State Bureau of Investigation detained three agents of the FSB of Russia, who, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, carried out subversive activities in the city. On August 22, they placed the flag of the Russian Federation with the caption: “Odesa – Russian city” on one of the residential buildings in Odesa, which they handed over this photo to the representatives of Russia for use by the propaganda media justifying the aggression against Ukraine. They also developed plans for the agent network in the law enforcement agencies of Odesa Oblast in order to carry out subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation.

“In addition, they planned to kidnap a patriotic Odesa businessman who was involved in volunteer activities. They even set up a basement to torture the man so that he ‘agreed’ to give up all his property and money. They wanted to exchange a Ukrainian patriot for Russian prisoners.”

They were caught red-handed when they tried to kidnap a businessman with the use of narcotic substances. For this, FSB agents changed into military uniforms and hired assistants.

Detainees face imprisonment of up to 15 years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

