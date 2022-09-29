Next U.S. 18 HIMARS for Ukraine will arrive in “a few years,” it’s long-term aid — Pentagon

The US will purchase additional 18 HIMARS for Ukraine from the manufacturer rather than pull them directly from military inventory, as has been done with the previous 16 HIMARS.

It may take “a few years” for the next 18 HIMARS to arrive Ukraine, providing support in the long-term, Pentagon clarified.



US will allocate another $1.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine. The package will include:

18 HIMARS and associated ammunition;

150 HMMWVs;

150 Tactical Vehicles to tow weapons;

40 trucks and 80 trailers;

Radars & optics.

