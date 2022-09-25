Russian occupiers form batallion from Ukrainian POWs

Russian occupiers form a “Cossack battalion” named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi from Ukrainian POWs held in Olenivka colony. They also force Ukrainian prisoners to vote for joining Russia in a sham referendum, Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC reported.

According to Russian media, 11 male and 23 female Ukrainian military asked to obtain passports of the DPR terrorist organization.

Another 57 Ukrainian POW registered in the Donetsk Oblast were forced to vote in a sham referendum for accession to the Russian Federation.

The Institute for the Study of War assumes that Russia is preparing for the forced mobilization of Ukrainian prisoners of war in violation of the Geneva Convention.