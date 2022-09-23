Talinn plastered with leaflets comparing Hungarian PM with Hitler ~~

Leaflets depicting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with a mustache of German dictator Adolf Hitler and a red swastika on his forehead appeared in the Estonian capital.



The photos of the leaflets first appeared on Reddit, where it is claimed that they could be seen in several squares of Tallinn and even on the building of the Hungarian Embassy — they were posted over the emblem of the country, European Pravda reported.

Photo: Reddit

The picture comes with a message. The end of the message directs you to the Human Rights Watch website.

“This is Viktor Orbán, President of Hungary. He loves the Russian invasion of Ukraine because he loves dead Ukrainians. He has allowed the installation of a Russian nuclear power plant in his country. HUNGARY IS COLLABORATING WITH RUSSIA AND SHOULD NOT BE A MEMBER OF THE EU. Please show your Estonian honour and tell Hungary that it can no longer buy Russian energy, financed by the blood of the Ukrainian people.” The text mistakenly refers to Viktor Orbán as president and not prime minister.

For several months, the Hungarian authorities have been expressing extremely skeptical positions on the European Union and its position regarding Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.



In one of his recent speeches, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the war in Ukraine could last until 2030 and that Ukraine could lose a third or half of its territory, and also predicts the collapse of the European Union in the next decade.