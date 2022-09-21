Six victims in Russian missile attacks on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts

Photo from Oleksandr Starukh channel 

Latest news Ukraine

Russian troops launched five missile attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the afternoon of September 21, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh reported adding it is known in advance about the missiles hitting infrastructure objects. There are at least three victims.

One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Dnipro Oblast in the evening of September 21, Head of the Oblast Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported. Information is being updated, the rescuers and the police are working at the site of the shelling.

