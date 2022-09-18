Ukrainians bid farewell to Izium defenders killed in March whose bodies were brought from the rubble in the recently liberated city

Not all Ukrainian defenders of Izium who were killed in March 2022 were properly buried. Some of the bodies were taken from under the rubble only now after the city was regained by Ukraine’s forces from Russian occupiers during the recent offensive.

Today in Kyiv, Ukrainians bid farewell to one of the Izium defenders Roman Kosenko, who died from a Russian bomb dropped on the city on 9 March 2022. He will be buried in Kyiv.

Today Ukrainians bid farewell to Roman Kosenko, who died from a Russian bomb while defending Izium (Kharkiv Oblast) on 9 March 2022 Only after the deoccupation of Izium in September, his body was removed from the rubble among others to be buried in Kyiv. https://t.co/KcFGRxXiil pic.twitter.com/8d8ao27qcB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 18, 2022