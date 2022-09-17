Two members of Russian occupation administration assassinated in occupied Berdiansk – Russian media

Latest news Ukraine

The Russian-installed fake “deputy mayor” and his wife died in occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Russia’s RIA Novosti, whose source in the so-called “local administration” says that those were shot dead with a Makarov pistol around noon on 16 September.

“The deputy head of the civil-military administration of the city was killed at his garage. Oleh Boiko and his wife Liudmila Boyko, who headed the city territorial election commission for the referendum,” the Berdiansk occupation administration reported.

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags