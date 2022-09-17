Two members of Russian occupation administration assassinated in occupied Berdiansk – Russian media

The Russian-installed fake “deputy mayor” and his wife died in occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Russia’s RIA Novosti, whose source in the so-called “local administration” says that those were shot dead with a Makarov pistol around noon on 16 September.

“The deputy head of the civil-military administration of the city was killed at his garage. Oleh Boiko and his wife Liudmila Boyko, who headed the city territorial election commission for the referendum,” the Berdiansk occupation administration reported.