Kryvyi Rih services managed to lower the water level which flooded part of the city after Russian missile strike

After working all night, Kryvyi Rih services managed to lower the water level which flooded part of the city after Russians attacked hydraulic structures by cruise missiles
The water in Inhulets river raised by 2 meters but started lowering in the morning after workers blew up to dams and and conducted other works. 5,000 people were left without water supply, more than 100 buildings were flooded because of the Russia strike, city governor Oleksandr Vilkul said.
Russian forces likely targeted the Karachun Dam to damage Ukrainian pontoon bridges further downstream, Institute for the Study of war estimated. This is likely in light of recent reports that Ukrainian troops are attempting to expand their bridgehead over the Inhulets River near Davydiv Brid as part of the ongoing Kherson counteroffensive.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
How could the Ukrainian Army break through Russia’s lines of defense and advance to such a depth so quickly? Which tactics did they use and why are the Russians retreating so quickly? The defense was broken so quickly most likely...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]