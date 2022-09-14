Deployments of Russian troops to Ukraine canceled as soldiers don’t want to fight – intel

Planned deployments of troops in units stationed in Russia to Ukraine are being canceled as soldiers submit refusals, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence (GUR) Directorate says.

Servicemen of the 5th tank brigade of the 36th army in Ulan-Ude who submit such refusals are being fired, disregarding any benefits they have for service, GUR informs, noting that Russia feels an acute lack of manpower in Ukraine.

Russian soldiers already in Ukraine are not allowed visits home except in the case of death of close relatives, and those in hospitals are not being allowed planned operations and are being prematurely discharged. GUR notes one case in which a serviceman was discharged after three days in the hospital after a contusion and torn eardrum.

Russian occupiers attempt to strengthen their positions near Kherson by deploying four battalions of Kadyrovites, but they are understaffed and are mostly comprised not of Chechens but of contract soldiers from Russia’s poorest regions.