Occupied Kherson rocked by explosions, Russian equipment storage base hit – local reports

At about 2:30 EEST, explosions rocked the Kherson Machine-Building Plant area located within the city limits of occupied Kherson, according to local reports. The reports suggest that the Russian military used the premises of the factory as a military base to hide their equipment in the city.

Later Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reported,

“Kherson takes revenge for Kharkiv (yesterday evening, Russia attacked a power plant in Kharkiv Oblast causing a few-hour blackout in the region and then carried out a missile attack on the Kharkiv city, – Ed.). Something has been detonating overnight in the area of ​​Parovozna Street, according to the representatives of the Southern UDA Resistance Movement. Isn’t it another ammunition warehouse, Russians?”

The Kherson Machine-Building Plant historically known as the Petrovskoho Plant lies south of Parovozna Street in occupied Kherson.