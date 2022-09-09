14 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling of Kharkiv

As a result of shelling in the center of Kharkiv on Friday, 9 September, 14 people were injured, including three children, 3, 11 and 15 years old, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration reported.

Today, Russian forces again shelled Kharkiv

5 high-rise buildings, several private residences, entertainment centre & kindergarten seriously damaged

“2nd most powerful army” targeting children. Russian missiles destroy children’s beds & stuffed toys. 📷https://t.co/5jR7a69J4z pic.twitter.com/ktN6Sg8kJz — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

The children were hospitalized in a medical institution. Doctors assess their condition as average. There is no threat to their lives. 4 adults have minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, they received medical assistance on the spot. The condition of the rest of the victims is average.

Syniehubov reported that, according to preliminary data, the shelling of Kharkiv was carried out with Uragan surface-to-air missiles.

Residential buildings, objects of educational infrastructure have been hit, and there have been fires.