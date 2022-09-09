14 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling of Kharkiv

14 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling of Kharkiv

 

Latest news Ukraine

As a result of shelling in the center of Kharkiv on Friday, 9 September, 14 people were injured, including three children, 3, 11 and 15 years old, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration reported.

The children were hospitalized in a medical institution. Doctors assess their condition as average. There is no threat to their lives. 4 adults have minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, they received medical assistance on the spot. The condition of the rest of the victims is average.

Syniehubov reported that, according to preliminary data, the shelling of Kharkiv was carried out with Uragan surface-to-air missiles.

Residential buildings, objects of educational infrastructure have been hit, and there have been fires.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags