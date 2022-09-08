Pentagon quietly sent to Ukraine its most-accurate shell Excalibur – Bloomberg

Budget documents confirm a plan to replenish the US stock of Excaliburs, high-precision GPS-guided missiles, that were sent to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports. The Defense Department will spend $92 mn in congressionally approved supplemental funds “for procurement of replacement M982 Excalibur munitions transferred to Ukraine in support of the international effort to counter Russian aggression,” according to a budget document.

US officials had previously sidestepped questions about Excaliburs being sent to Ukraine, despite reports that they were already in use.

The shell can hit within two meters of its target and is used in 155mm howitzers. The US first used Excaliburs were first used in Iraq in 2007 to kill al-Qaeda leader Abu Jurah and associates.