Pentagon quietly sent to Ukraine its most-accurate shell Excalibur – Bloomberg

Latest news Ukraine

Budget documents confirm a plan to replenish the US stock of Excaliburs, high-precision GPS-guided missiles, that were sent to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports. The Defense Department will spend $92 mn in congressionally approved supplemental funds “for procurement of replacement M982 Excalibur munitions transferred to Ukraine in support of the international effort to counter Russian aggression,” according to a budget document.

US officials had previously sidestepped questions about Excaliburs being sent to Ukraine, despite reports that they were already in use.

The shell can hit within two meters of its target and is used in 155mm howitzers. The US first used Excaliburs were first used in Iraq in 2007 to kill al-Qaeda leader Abu Jurah and associates.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags