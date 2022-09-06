Ukraine destroys depot with S-300 missiles Russians used to shell Kharkiv – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a depot that held S-300 missiles that the Russian invaders used to bomb Kharkiv.

In his regular evening address, Zelenskyy thanked fighters of a reactive artillery brigade who destroyed the Russian depot. “It’s a good thing, this MLRS,” Zelenskyy said, ostensibly referring to the M270 MLRS that can strike targets of up to 80 km with GMLRS missiles.

According to the president, Ukraine’s Army continue to consistently and carefully destroy the warehouses, bases, crossings, and headquarters of the occupiers: “The Russian army came to the territory of Ukraine, not expecting resistance. And it will flee from here, not having any other hope of salvation.”