Ukraine destroys depot with S-300 missiles Russians used to shell Kharkiv – Zelenskyy

Latest news Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a depot that held S-300 missiles that the Russian invaders used to bomb Kharkiv.

In his regular evening address, Zelenskyy thanked fighters of a reactive artillery brigade who destroyed the Russian depot. “It’s a good thing, this MLRS,” Zelenskyy said, ostensibly referring to the M270 MLRS that can strike targets of up to 80 km with GMLRS missiles.

According to the president, Ukraine’s Army continue to consistently and carefully destroy the warehouses, bases, crossings, and headquarters of the occupiers: “The Russian army came to the territory of Ukraine, not expecting resistance. And it will flee from here, not having any other hope of salvation.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags