13 vessels depart from Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports – Ministry of Infrastructure

Since the beginning of the implementation of the “grain initiative”, the biggest caravan consisting of 13 vessels departed from “Odesa”, “Chornomorsk” and “Pivdennyi” ports, Ministry of Infrastructure informed.

In particular, 6 vessels departed from the “Southern” port, 5 from “Chornomorska”, and 2 from the “Odesa” port.

In total, 282.5 thousand tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are on board of 13 ships, which are headed to 8 countries.

During the implementation of the Initiative on the safe transportation of agricultural products, 86 ships have already departed from Ukrainian ports with destinations in 19 countries of the world. 2 million tons of agricultural products are on board.