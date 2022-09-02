Ukrainian PM Shmyhal postpones signing of resolution on sending men abroad

Latest news Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal postponed the signing of the resolution on sending men abroad – MP from “Servant of the People” party, head of the financial committee of the Verkhovna Rada Danylo Hetmantsev.

“The initiators of the mechanism for conscripts to go abroad offered a solution intuitively, without proper calculations, which clearly failed to convince society of its feasibility,” Hetmantsev said. “It is clear that in the seventh month of the war with business trips, something needs to be decided. However, it is also clear that it is time to make balanced and calculated decisions, instead of intuitive ones”.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags