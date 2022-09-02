Ukrainian PM Shmyhal postpones signing of resolution on sending men abroad

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal postponed the signing of the resolution on sending men abroad – MP from “Servant of the People” party, head of the financial committee of the Verkhovna Rada Danylo Hetmantsev.

“The initiators of the mechanism for conscripts to go abroad offered a solution intuitively, without proper calculations, which clearly failed to convince society of its feasibility,” Hetmantsev said. “It is clear that in the seventh month of the war with business trips, something needs to be decided. However, it is also clear that it is time to make balanced and calculated decisions, instead of intuitive ones”.