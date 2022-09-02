Two Ukrainian strikes on Russian objects in occupied Melitopol – VIDEO

The strikes took place in night of 1 September, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov reported. One strike took out an ammunition depot near the airfield; it kept detonating several hours after the strike. The details of the second one are still being clarified.

Two Ukrainian strikes on Russian objects in occupied Melitopol – mayor Fedorov



