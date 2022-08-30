Zelenskyi not to reveal plans, but promises to drive Russian occupiers to border

“Does anyone want to know what our plans are? You won’t hear specifics from any really responsible person. Because this is war – and that’s how it happens in war.

But the occupiers should know: we will drive them to the border. To our border, the line of which did not change. The occupiers know it well.

If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee. Go home. If you are afraid to return to your home in Russia, well, let such occupiers surrender, and we will guarantee them compliance with all norms of the Geneva Conventions,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to