“Does anyone want to know what our plans are? You won’t hear specifics from any really responsible person. Because this is war – and that’s how it happens in war.
But the occupiers should know: we will drive them to the border. To our border, the line of which did not change. The occupiers know it well.
If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian military to flee. Go home. If you are afraid to return to your home in Russia, well, let such occupiers surrender, and we will guarantee them compliance with all norms of the Geneva Conventions,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyi not to reveal plans, but promises to drive Russian occupiers to border
“Does anyone want to know what our plans are? You won’t hear specifics from any really responsible person. Because this is war – and that’s how it happens in war.