Yermak announces new stage of the war and calles for decisive steps

Latest news Ukraine

The international working group on security guarantees for Ukraine, co-chaired by the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, is nearing completion of work on a document with recommendations to prevent a new war in the heart of Europe.

“We are entering a new stage of this brutal war. Against the background of the events unfolding on our fronts, it is time for Ukraine’s partners to take new decisive steps that will guarantee Ukraine’s security. These guarantees should form a new security order on the European continent and prevent a new war in the heart of Europe,” the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags