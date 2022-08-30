Yermak announces new stage of the war and calles for decisive steps

The international working group on security guarantees for Ukraine, co-chaired by the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, is nearing completion of work on a document with recommendations to prevent a new war in the heart of Europe.

“We are entering a new stage of this brutal war. Against the background of the events unfolding on our fronts, it is time for Ukraine’s partners to take new decisive steps that will guarantee Ukraine’s security. These guarantees should form a new security order on the European continent and prevent a new war in the heart of Europe,” the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak.