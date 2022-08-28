Russian literature handed in for wastepaper to collect money for Ukraine’s army

As part of the action “Enemy literature on waste paper, money–for Ukraine’s Armed Forces”, residents of Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, handed in almost 2 tons of Russian literature, for which 5,478 UAH (148 USD) were raised for Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Kateryna Movchan, the head of the culture department of the Pryluky City Council, told about this in a comment to Suspilne.

For example, the family of the artist Stepan Verbeschuk handed over 60 kg of Russian-language books, and another resident handed over the complete collection of the Soviet encyclopedia.

Russian books are accepted for processing to help the Armed Forces in many cities. In particular, the libraries of Rivne accept the books of the aggressor state in order to donate funds to the Armed Forces. In Kyiv, the Siayvo Knyh (Light of Books) bookstore continues to collect Russian literature until August 31.

