Russian shelling and missile attack kill six, damage universities, houses

Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night, using towed artillery and Hurricane MLRS. A man was killed in Apostolove. In Synelnykiv district a 12-y.o. boy was wounded. Hurricane projectile hit his house when he was sleeping, Oblast head said. Also, Russian troops launched missile attacks on Mykolayiv & Kramatorsk universities in the morning of August 19. The Mykolayiv university of Petro Mohyla and Kramatorsk technical collage were seriously damaged, mayors said. Russians used S-300 missiles in land-to-land mode.



According to Donetsk Oblast head, 5 civilians were killed in the Oblast by Russian artillery shelling on August 18.