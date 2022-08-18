“Another step of solidarity from Canada. Ukraine will receive 450 million Canadian dollars ($350 million) in aid for the purchase of gas before the heating season,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Canada to allocate $350 million to Ukraine for the next heating season
