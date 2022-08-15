Russia and North Korea to expand bilateral relations – Korean state media

Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will “expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts,” Pyongyang’s state media KCNA wrote on Monday, Reuters reported.

KCNA cited Kim’s letter to Putin saying that the “strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity” between the two countries has since reached a new level in their common efforts to frustrate threats and provocations from hostile military forces, a term usually used to refer to the US and its allies.