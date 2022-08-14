Armed Forces of Ukraine hit again the Antonivskyi Bridge

Nataliia Humeniuk, press secretary of the Operational Command South, has confirmed last night’s Ukrainian strike on the Antonivskyi bridge. She announced this on the air of the national telethon.
