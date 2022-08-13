Germany to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine

The international conference will be held on 25 October in Berlin, focusing on specific sectors in which Ukraine can receive quick assistance, said German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen in interview with UkrInform.
