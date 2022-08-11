Why Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism

Demonstration in Toronto calling to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Source: Ukrainian World Congress

Russia has backed and funded DNR, LNR, Hezbollah, Taliban, and Wagner Group. It was found guilty of state terrorism but received no significant punishment from the civilized world because it would shake the current international political paradigm, with all ensuing consequences. Western officials questioned whether it was worth the trouble. But after its 2022 full-scale invasion on Ukraine, Russia’s deadly demands are no longer acceptable. Russia’s assault on democracy must be stopped. How likely is Russia to be labeled a terrorist state?

State terrorism and sponsor state terrorism: Russia has done both

The US legal mechanism to designate a country as a state sponsor of terrorism can be applied “for repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism, and to curtail aid or trade to that country as a result,” notes the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

Russia has effectively not only provided support for non-state terrorist groups but also committed acts of state terrorism. At the same time, the term “state terrorism” isn’t an official term with legal implications, even though state terrorism is often more devastating disastrous than terrorism of private groups.

There is little difference between state terrorism and war crimes. In fact, when the state is incapable of achieving its goals through conventional warfare, as is the case with Russia in Ukraine nowadays, it often resorts to targeting civilians for the purpose of psychological pressure, just like terrorists do, Ukrainian politicial scientist Ivan Goma writes:

“Terrorists aim to force the opponent’s government to a desirable course of action through sheer destruction, bloodshed, and suffering. In political theory, this is called costly signaling, and the signal here is the following: we are prepared to do whatever it takes to get it our way, so back [down]. During wars, a desperate side is also tempted to resort to costly signaling. Typically, shelling hospitals, civilian infrastructure, and indiscriminate violence bring the same message to the oppos[ing] government and the population: ‘Unless you yield, we will do whatever it takes to bludgeon you into submission.’”

When dealing with modern Russia, one should highlight blackmail by terror as the main means of its foreign policy. This was recognized by the Lithuanian parliament in the context of the 2022 Russian war against Ukraine:

“The Russian Federation, whose armed forces deliberately and systematically select civilian targets for bombing, is a state that supports and carries out terrorism,” the resolution says.

The resolution of the US Senate from July 27, calling on Mr. Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, gives a lengthy list of Russian war crimes as well as precicely those cases of supporting terrorist organizations that greenlight designating Russia a sponsor of terrorism: a campaign of terror targeting civilians during the Second Chechen War;

supporting so-called separatists engaging in acts of violence against Ukrainian civilians in the Donbas region since 2014;

targeting innocent civilians in Syria since 2015 with attacks on civilian markets, medical facilities, and schools;

providing material support to Syria, a nation currently designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, that has been used to target the Syrian people;

supporting private military networks of mercenaries, such as the Wagner Group, that spread terror throughout the world;

actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine against innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure that are state terrorism;

numerous summary executions against innocent civilians in Ukraine. “Russia has become the largest terrorist organization in the world, and this must be a legal fact” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated in June 2022, following the Russian strike at a shopping mall in Kremenchuk which he called “one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history.”

For particular cases of direct acts of state terrorism, Russian war criminals should face responsibility in the Hague. Meanwhile, given that Russia also supported numerous terrorist organizations, including the DNR, LNR and Wagner group in Ukraine, it should be designated as sponsor of terrorism by the US and bear the necessary consequences.

In addition to activity in Ukraine, Russia was also engaged in coordinating militarily in Syria with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah, supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan, and providing chemical weapons for assassination purposes, the Republican Study Committee’s National Security & Foreign Affairs Task Force wrote in their 120-page document on terrorism in which they proposed to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism back in 2020.

US has already rejected numerous proposals to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism – arguments and counterarguments

Demands to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism have been heard before. On 23 April 2014, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in eastern Ukraine in which Russia supported DNR and LNR organizations recognized as terrorist in Ukraine, a corresponding petition to US President Barack Obama was created on the White House website. It collected more than 100,000 signatures from all over the world. However, the White House rejected the proposal.

In April 2018, Republican Senator Cory Gardner demanded that the US State Department include Russia on the list of terrorist sponsors in connection with the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. In June of the same year, Ukraine appealed to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations with a lawsuit to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 3 May 2022, the Ukrainian Parliament appealed to the US House of Representatives and the Senate to recognize the Russian Federation as a sponsor of terrorism. The Parliament of Ukraine also recognized the Russian Federation as a terrorist state on 14 April, introducing this term to Ukrainian legislation.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy asked Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism on 15 April 2022, but Biden didn’t directly reply to this request. Zelenskyy reiterated his appeal several times in subsequent public speeches.

The topic became especially relevant after the Russian missile strike on a Vinnytsia hospital that killed dozens of civilians as well as Russian murder of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka. In both cases victims were used as hostages for blackmail purposes.

Finally, the 27 July resolution by the Senate asked Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism while Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly asked Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Responding to the resolution, Blinken claimed the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would not have meaningful effects:

“The costs that have been imposed on Russia by us and by other countries are absolutely in line with the consequences that would follow from designation as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Mr. Blinken said. “So the practical effects of what we’re doing are the same.”

Practical outcomes of the US designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

Contrary to the claims of Secretary of State Blinken, designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would have practical outcomes. In addition to already introduced sanctions, such as a limit of US aid in Russia, export control to Russia and financial measures, the sponsor of terrorism status would: introduce sanctions and various measures against those individuals and third countries that trade with Russia;

severely complicate the ability of international companies to conduct business in Russia, thus encouraging those who have not yet left Russia to do so, and accelerating economic decline in Russia

waive traditional legal barriers that prevent American citizens from suing foreign governments for damages in the US courts;

limit further or end altogether diplomatic relations with Russia, hitting a symbolic blow on Russia. It is likely the Biden administration is hesitant to designate Russia a sponsor of terrorism precisely because of the implications for third-party countries, including the EU, in conducting business with Russia.

This could force the US to impose limits on EU companies, which the administration looks to avoid. Yet this is precisely what needs to be done to limit Russia’s ability to further wage war, the Ukrainian side says. Zelenskyy stressed that:

“Formal legal recognition of Russia as a terrorist state by the United States is needed not as a political gesture, but as an effective defense of the free world. This decision will automatically make it difficult for the terrorist state to exist, and will automatically cut various political and business ties that Russia would maintain otherwise.”

2008-2018 director of the US State Department’s Counterterrorism Finance and Designations Office in the Bureau of Counterterrorism, Jason Blazakis, confirmed Zelenskyy’s claims, saying “the impacts [of designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism] would be quite severe.”

“Adding Russia to the State Sponsor of Terrorism regime would have implications for every government that continues to engage in any exchange, especially defense-related, with Russia. I know firsthand from experience that this is a reason why countries are not often added to the SST list—it complicates these second-order relations. Yet, in the case of Russia, adding it to the list is important for this very reason. The US government should want to complicate every aspect of another country’s relationship with Russia.”

The EU’s strong economic dependence on Russian energy exports would not be a problem since Biden can temporarily waive some economic restrictions with Russia until the EU manages to disconnect from Russian energy exports.

Even if the Biden administration decides to avoid designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, Congress could vote to do this and bypass the Secretary of State.

On July 28, a bipartisan group of members of Congress introduced a new bill that would designate Russia as a sponsor of terrorism for review by the House of Representatives, thus bypassing the Biden Administration.

The resolution recalls crimes committed by the Russian regime, in particular support for criminal organizations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and theWagner group as well as terrorist actions in Syria, Sudan, and Libya, terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom, and the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

“It has been evident for years that Russia uses terrorism to pursue its goals, whether its targeting civilians in Ukraine or Chechnya, supporting the Bashar al-Assad’s brutal actions against his own people in Syria, assassinating political opponents abroad, or using fronts such as the Wagner Group to shield its malign activities from public view,” said Congressman Jared Golden.” Russia’s atrocities against civilians in Ukraine makes clear that the use of terror is a recurring feature of Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Congress must respond with decisive action. The bipartisan bill I am introducing with my colleagues today would hold Russia to account for its acts of terror.”

Wagner group and other Russian terrorist groups

The mounting evidence of Russia supporting acts of terrorism would make it easy to designate it as a state sponsor of terrorism, should there be political will for that. In addition to supporting war crimes, commiting state terror and aiding international terrorist organizations, Russia has also created domestic private military companies engaged in terrorism, such as the Wagner Group, supervised directly by Putin and his close confidant Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The private military company (PMC) Wagner Group has committed war crimes in occupied territories of Ukraine from 2014 to the present day. There are also documented cases of Wagner Group massacres, executions, and falsified graves throughout the Middle East and Africa.

For example, Russian Wagner Group mercenaries staged evidence of French atrocities near an army base in Gossi, in northern Mali. Additionally, at the end of March, 2022, Malian armed forces (FAMa), assisted by Wagner troops, massacred more than 300 civilians in the central Malian town of Moura, making the attack the worst atrocity in the decade-long conflict in Mali.

The Wagner Group was also accused of extrajudicial murders, torture, and rape in Syria. Finally, the latest reporting indicates that Wagner Group discussed murdering Ukrainian civilians in Bucha.

The Department of the Treasury identifies the Wagner Group as ‘‘a designated Russian Ministry of Defense proxy force’’ and states that ‘‘Wagner’s activities in other countries, including Ukraine, Syria, Sudan, and Libya, have generated insecurity and incited violence against innocent civilians.”

