Russia is forming a new battalion to fight in Ukraine – ISW

Armed Forces of Russia are recruiting men between the ages of 18 and 50 and without required prior military experience for the ‘Samara’ volunteer battalion to join the 3rd Army Corps, ISW reported.
News on the War in Ukraine