This afternoon Russian shelled Mykolaiv injuring at least 22 civilians – local authorities

The south-Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv came under Russian shelling this afternoon, at least 22 townspeople were injured in the attack.

At about 15:30, Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration chief Vitalii Kim reported,

“There are already more than ten wounded, there are dead. The [first responder] teams are still working.”

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said,

“The affected area is very large. Private houses, high-rise buildings were damaged. There are fires, significant destruction, and victims. Rescue services are working on the ground.”

According to the Emergency Service, the Russian attack set dry grass on fire on an area of ​​1.5 hectares in Korabelnyi district of the city, 4 residential buildings caught fire in Balabanivka.

As of 17:17, the number of the injured in the attack has increased to 22, according to Hanna Zamazeyeva, the Mykolaiv Regional Council Head. Among those was a 14-year-old boy who was severely injured by cluster munitions while he was near the entrance to a church. One civilian was killed.

